Investigation continues in oil smuggling boat theft at police pier in Sattahip

The police are investigating into the theft of three oil-smuggling boats to find masterminds and possible involvement of a police colonel.

After disappearing from the police pier in Chonburi’s Sattahip on June 11 with 15 crew members on board, three seized oil-smuggling boats were found adrift in the Thai-Malaysian exclusive economic zone, 90 nautical miles (over 162 kilometers) from Songkhla Port, along with eight crew members on June 16.







Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Charoonkiat Pankaew said the interrogation of the eight crew members of the recaptured vessels has yielded satisfactory progress. Boat captains’ cooperation has shed light on the case, providing clearer details.

Following leaked Line messages between a potential suspect and a police colonel, the police are investigating the leaked chat messages initially believed to be authentic. The mentioned police colonel in the chat will be summoned for questioning.









Pol. Maj. Gen. Charoonkiat described the maritime areas as a grey zone rife with vested interests and insufficient oversight. Upcoming measures will be discussed with prosecutors to ensure comprehensive action. (TNA)



































