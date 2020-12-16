Pattaya community complaints rise over Jomtien homeless

Complaints are rising in Jomtien Beach over surging numbers of homeless people, with Pattaya City Hall appearing to do little to solve the problem.

A Dec. 15 drive along Jomtien Second Road and Beach Road found numerous examples of homeless people sleeping and loitering in doorways and under trees.







They have drawn complaints from businesses and residents about begging, urinating in public and crime. Locals questioned why Pattaya wasn’t working harder to clean up the streets.

Talking with some of the vagabonds, it quickly became apparent many suffer from mental problems, have no identification documents, and no access to welfare and social services. Some had been placed in shelters, but escaped.



















