Burglar receives vigilante justice from victims in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police arrested a suspected burglar at a pool villa on Soi Thappraya 15 on June 30, following reports from local residents of multiple burglaries in the area.

The suspect, Thanapat Saengjamrang, 31, was found in possession of several thousand baht in cash and confessed to committing numerous burglaries in the village. He admitted to using the stolen money for gambling and to pay off gambling debts, stating that when his funds were depleted, he would return to commit further thefts. This time, however, police caught him in the act.









Investigators also questioned Montien Songkramsuk, 53, a Bolt driver suspected of assisting Thanapat as his getaway driver. Montien claimed he was hired to transport Thanapat from Bangkok to the village, where Thanapat would allegedly visit his brother while Montien waited outside. When Thanapat called for pickup, police apprehended him. A long-sleeved coat and the suspect’s bag found in Montien’s car were taken as evidence.

Chatchai Thaentong, 37, a resident of the housing village, stated that Thanapat had committed several burglaries without being caught, prompting residents to seek assistance from Pattaya police. With the cooperation of locals, police monitored and eventually apprehended the suspect.







Police revealed they had conducted a stakeout in the area for three nights. On the morning of the arrest, Thanapat returned to commit more burglaries, entering three houses. After stealing from the last house, he exited casually, but nearby residents, including previous victims, surrounded and subdued him, subjecting him to a beating before police intervened.

Thanapat, along with seized evidence, has been handed over to investigators for further inquiry due to numerous complaints against him. Authorities remain sceptical of Montien’s statements, noting discrepancies with the suspect’s account. He will undergo further questioning before legal proceedings continue.





































