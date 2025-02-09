Indian tourists Viral Video Effect- Immigration officers round overstayed Ugandan woman on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Immigration officers conducting checks along Pattaya Beach encountered a suspicious woman who appeared to be acting strangely on the night of February 8. The woman, identified as 39-year-old Irene Nakyanzi from Uganda, initially attempted to evade immigration control by fleeing the scene when asked for her identification documents.

After a brief pursuit, she suddenly collapsed and pretended to have a seizure on the beach, causing alarm among bystanders. However, officers managed to apprehend her and, upon reviewing her passport, discovered the shocking reason for her attempt to flee. Nakyanzi had overstayed her visa in Thailand for a staggering 603 days, nearly two years, since June 2023.







As a result, Nakyanzi was detained by authorities and will face charges for overstaying her visa. She will be deported back to Uganda following the legal process.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over the behavior of tourists in Pattaya, where videos of large groups of Indian tourists reportedly littering and disturbing the local beach environment had gone viral earlier. This situation had sparked public outcry on social media regarding the negative impact on the city’s image as a popular tourist destination.

































