Pattaya residents alarmed by roaring lion disturbing night in Pratamnak area, a repeated headlined incident

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the Pratamnak area of Pattaya, residents were left shaken and unable to sleep after the continuous roaring of a 2-year-old male lion echoed throughout the night. The roar, which could be heard intermittently, came from a house located between Soi 5 and Soi 6, directly across from the Art Condo Hill. Concerned citizens living nearby contacted the Pattaya City Police Station after the disturbing sounds caused widespread fear among both local residents and tourists.







Upon receiving the complaint, Pattaya police officers responded by visiting the scene. The residents confirmed that the noise was not from a loud party or speakers, but from the lion, which had been kept at the property. The lion’s roars reverberated throughout the area, unsettling everyone in the vicinity. The police tried reaching out to the homeowners or tenants of the house, but they were unable to make contact.

This house, which had previously made headlines, was known for an incident where a foreign man had been seen driving a lion in a convertible sports car around Pattaya, a situation that attracted significant attention. The property had already been inspected by police and park authorities in the past.



In response to the disturbance, the police have planned to report the issue to higher authorities and coordinate with relevant agencies to find a solution. Authorities aim to ensure the safety and well-being of both the residents and the animals, as well as to prevent further disruptions. The unusual situation has raised concerns about the legality of keeping such exotic animals in residential areas.

































