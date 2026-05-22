Indian tourists lose sleep as hundreds of toads invade Krabi resort after heavy rain

KRABI, Thailand – An unusual invasion of noisy toads at a resort in Ao Nang left Indian tourists unable to sleep, prompting tourist police in Krabi to launch a late-night rescue mission to remove the amphibians from the property, May 21. Following days of heavy rain, flooded areas around Ao Nang in Krabi province became a breeding ground for reptiles and amphibians emerging from nearby natural areas. Among them were hundreds of Asian bullfrogs and toads gathering around lights and feeding on swarming insects after the storm.







The chorus of croaking from the large group quickly turned into a nightmare for guests staying at a private resort in the popular beach destination. Disturbed by the nonstop noise throughout the night, a group of Indian tourists contacted Krabi Tourist Police for urgent assistance. Tourist police officers, led by Snr. Sgt. Maj. Thanakorn Saranit together with fellow officers and tourism assistance staff, rushed to the scene armed with plastic bags and flashlights. The team spent more than an hour searching bushes, drainage edges, concrete walls, and garden areas around the resort to capture the noisy intruders.

By the end of the operation, officers had caught more than 50 toads and relocated them to a natural area far away from the resort to ensure the tourists could finally rest peacefully.

Tourism assistance officer Mesikan Khunlachol said the tourists were visibly startled and complained they had been unable to sleep because of the constant loud croaking outside their rooms.

Officials said removing the animals from the immediate area was the quickest solution to reduce the noise and reassure the visitors. The unusual operation ended successfully, leaving the Indian tourists grateful and impressed by the response from Krabi’s tourist police.

















































