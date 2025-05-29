Pattaya Mayor orders urgent inspection after concrete panel falls from 38th floor condo, injuring Australian tourist

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shocking incident occurred at a high-rise condominium in the Phra Tamnak Hill area of Pattaya on the evening of May 28. A large cement decorative panel (known as a “shim plate”) detached from the side of the 38th floor and fell onto a poolside seating area, injuring an Australian tourist who was sitting below. The tourist suffered a broken leg and head injuries and is now being treated at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya. A resident’s motorcycle was also damaged in the incident.

The incident sparked concern on social media, with some users sharing misleading photos suggesting the building was leaning. Local officials quickly moved to reassure the public. Banglamung District Chief Patcharapach Sritanyanon and Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet confirmed that the building’s main structure is secure, stating the fallen piece was only a decorative panel with no structural impact. Engineers from Pattaya City inspected the site and have since cordoned off the affected area.







The 45-story condo, with over 1,000 units and about 8 years of operation, is under the care of a private management company. The remaining shim plates on the building’s exterior—located on three other sides—will be reviewed, and the condo management plans to remove them entirely to ensure resident safety and restore public confidence.

Building Manager Suwit Chaisatra confirmed the property is working with authorities, has notified residents, and has committed to fully compensating the injured tourist and those with damaged property. Officials will revisit the site for further inspection and safety assessments.

































