Heartbreaking Effort near Pattaya – Brave nurses try to save life of 63-year-old hit by truck

PATTAYA, Thailand – The rescue personnel received a report of a severe accident on Highway 36, in Pong area of Banglamung, East Pattaya, on March 16. A motorcycle had collided with the rear of a 10-wheel trailer, leaving the rider seriously injured. Emergency responders quickly coordinated with the police and relevant authorities to reach the scene.

Upon arrival, the team found a white Isuzu Rocky 10-wheel trailer with damage to the rear. Nearby was a Honda Wave 110i motorcycle, and a 63-year-old man, identified as Adul Wongyod, was unconscious on the ground. Three female tourists, who happened to be passing by, immediately stopped their car to provide assistance. They were nurses at the Somdej Rajthevi Hospital in Sriracha and began administering first aid. After checking for a pulse and finding none, they worked together to perform CPR for over 20 minutes. Unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead shortly after.







The three nurses explained that they were returning from a trip to Rayong when they witnessed the accident. As healthcare professionals, they immediately offered help, working alongside the rescue team. Despite their best efforts, the man’s vital signs did not return.

The police have begun investigating the accident, reviewing CCTV footage in the area to determine the cause of the crash. The truck driver has been detained for questioning as authorities work to ensure fairness for all parties involved.























