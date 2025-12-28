Indian tourist injured in assault near Pattaya Walking Street after payment dispute

PATTAYA, Thailand – An Indian tourist was injured after being assaulted by a group of transgender individuals following a dispute over payment near Walking Street in Pattaya early Saturday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m. on December 27, the Sawang Boriboon received a report that a foreign tourist had been physically attacked near the entrance of Walking Street, South Pattaya, on the beachside. Police and rescue personnel were dispatched to investigate.







At the scene, authorities found a 52-year-old Indian national suffering from injuries to his face and the back of his head. Rescue workers provided first aid before transferring him to Bhattamakun Hospital for further medical treatment.

A witness, Phongpon, 19, told police he saw the tourist and several transgender individuals chasing and arguing with one another from the McDonald’s area near the Walking Street entrance. The confrontation later escalated, with the group allegedly surrounding and assaulting the tourist.

Preliminary investigations indicate the dispute stemmed from an incomplete payment for services, which led to the confrontation.

Police advised the injured tourist to receive medical treatment until fully recovered before filing a formal complaint. Authorities said legal action will be pursued against those involved once the victim is ready to proceed. The investigation remains ongoing.



































