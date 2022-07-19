Bangkok Governor supports outdoor events amid claims for risks of COVID-19 spread

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has insisted on holding more outdoor public events to stimulate the economy, saying he did not believe they were to blame for a rise in new COVID-19 infections.

The governor was responding to the Ministry of Public Health’s concerns about the risks posed by the launch of an outdoor film festival in the city.







Chadchart reasoned that these outdoor activities divert individuals away from confined areas, such as shopping malls, where the risk of COVID transmission may be higher. He nevertheless affirmed that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) would heed the advice of health authorities and step up screening measures at all future events.

According to Chadchart, the BMA has also resolved to implement proactive testing at schools and offer booster shots in communities, particularly for all high-risk groups.





The deputy city clerk, Dr Wantanee Wattana, attended an emergency meeting hosted by the Ministry of Public Health on July 18 to discuss the overall situation, a downscaling of public activities, and various disease preventative measures.

Following the meeting, Dr Wantanee confirmed that all BMA activities are being conducted in accordance with regulations of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. She expressed hope, however, that as the number of new infections decreases, the restrictions would be relaxed in favor of a better balance between public health security and economic growth. (NNT)

































