Depressed woman seriously injured in self-harm incident at Pattaya apartment

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 39-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition after experiencing a severe mental health crisis at an apartment in Soi Wat Thamsamakhee, east Pattaya, early Monday morning.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation responded to the incident at around 5:36 a.m., providing urgent first aid to the woman, who had sustained a serious cut wound, before rushing her to hospital for emergency treatment. Police officers were also called to the scene to assist with the rescue operation and collect preliminary information for further investigation.







Relatives told authorities that the woman had been suffering from depression and was under significant personal and family stress, including unemployment and ongoing problems at home. Her partner, who found her and alerted emergency services, said he was deeply shocked by the incident.

Police have documented the scene and will coordinate with medical staff to ensure the woman receives appropriate care and support.

Authorities remind the public that people experiencing emotional distress are encouraged to seek professional help and not face problems alone.



































