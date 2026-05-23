Indian man collapses outside Pattaya bank and dies after emergency hospital transfer

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya are investigating the sudden death of a 34-year-old Indian national who collapsed unconscious outside a bank before later dying at Pattaya City Hospital.

At approximately 6.50 a.m. on May 23, investigators from Pattaya City Police Station received notification from Pattaya City Hospital that a foreign man had died shortly after being admitted for emergency treatment. Authorities identified the deceased as Mr. Kaku Ram, 34, an Indian national. Police said the man was wearing a white sleeveless shirt and black trousers, with no visible injuries or signs of physical assault found on the body.

According to hospital staff, rescue workers and members of the public were called to assist after the man reportedly suffered convulsions and lost consciousness outside Bangkok Bank opposite the VC Hotel in South Pattaya. Good Samaritans and emergency responders rushed him to Pattaya City Hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life. Friends of the deceased later told police he had previously complained of recurring chest pain. Investigators conducted an initial examination at the scene and reported finding no signs of struggle or suspicious circumstances. Police and forensic medical staff have completed preliminary post-mortem procedures before transferring the body for a detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

















































