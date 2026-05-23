Australian tourist assaulted inside Pattaya bar as police swiftly hunt down suspect

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police quickly tracked down a foreign suspect after an Australian tourist was allegedly assaulted during a late-night altercation inside a bar on Soi Buakhao.

At approximately 1.50 a.m. on May 23, officers from Pattaya City Police Station received reports of a fight involving foreign nationals inside Cracker Bar. Following the report, Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu ordered patrol officers to immediately respond and bring the situation under control. Upon arrival, officers found the Australian national injured victim, suffering injuries from an alleged physical assault inside the venue. The suspected attacker, described as a foreign man wearing a black shirt and jeans, had already fled the scene before police arrived.







Bar staff told officers the suspect ran toward the Tree Town market area, prompting patrol units to spread out and search nearby streets. Police later located a man matching the suspect’s description outside the former Kasikornbank branch while he was reportedly involved in another verbal confrontation with other individuals. Officers quickly intervened and escorted the suspect to Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings. Investigators are now questioning those involved and examining the cause of the altercation before pursuing formal legal action.

















































