Pattaya officials seize illegal beach chair rentals in Jomtien enforcement sweep

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien municipal enforcement officers have launched another operation targeting illegal vendors accused of occupying public beach areas with unauthorized chair and mat rental businesses along Pattaya Beach. Officials from the Jomtien municipal enforcement unit carried out inspections and strict patrols against individuals allegedly bringing beach mats and chairs onto public land to rent out to tourists without permission.

Authorities said the activity violates regulations governing the use of public spaces and illegal street vending operations on Pattaya’s beaches. During the operation, officers confiscated rental equipment including chairs and mats before transporting the seized items to the Jomtien municipal enforcement center for legal processing and fines. Enforcement officers also issued official violation reports against those caught breaking the regulations. City officials urged both residents and visitors to use public areas responsibly and cooperate in maintaining cleanliness and order along Pattaya’s beaches.























































