Impoverished families in congested Pattaya community receive food packages

Jetsada Homklin
A Soi 61/1 resident carries bags of food and amenities back for her family as a long line of people waits for their turn to get their rations.

The Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) and Siam Services Sriracha organized a joint effort to distribute food and survival kits to 100 despairing families living in a congested community on Soi 61/1 in Central Pattaya.

Radchada Chomjinda, director of the Human Health Network said, “The people living in this community are employees or common labourers who have come under extremely heavy financial strain after having lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They are poor and their families and children are in desperate need of help.”

She thanked George and his team from the Siam Services Sriracha for supporting this humanitarian mission.


Radchada Chomjinda (3rd left) and her team of volunteers distribute food to the poor residents of the Pattaya Klang Soi 61/1 community.

Radchada gives some money to a woman to buy food and other necessities for her children.



Food is unloaded from a pickup truck ready for distribution to the poor.



 









