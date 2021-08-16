Impoverished families in congested Pattaya community receive food packages

The Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) and Siam Services Sriracha organized a joint effort to distribute food and survival kits to 100 despairing families living in a congested community on Soi 61/1 in Central Pattaya.

Radchada Chomjinda, director of the Human Health Network said, “The people living in this community are employees or common labourers who have come under extremely heavy financial strain after having lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They are poor and their families and children are in desperate need of help.”

She thanked George and his team from the Siam Services Sriracha for supporting this humanitarian mission.









































