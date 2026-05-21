Fire tears through Indian restaurant in Pattaya as staff flee in panic

PATTAYA, Thailand – A major fire tore through an Indian restaurant near Pattaya Beach Road Soi 13 in the early hours of May 21, sending thick smoke billowing across the area and forcing staff to flee in panic as flames rapidly engulfed the building before spreading to a neighboring garment shop. Emergency responders from Pattaya City’s disaster prevention unit were alerted at around 4:50 a.m. and rushed to the scene with multiple fire engines and rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation. When firefighters arrived, they found intense flames and heavy smoke pouring from the “Green Chilli Indian Food” restaurant. Authorities quickly evacuated nearby residents and business operators as crews battled to stop the blaze from spreading through the busy beachfront commercial area.







Despite efforts to contain the fire, the flames spread to an adjacent clothing shop, raising fears among locals that additional businesses could be destroyed. Firefighters spent considerable time spraying water and controlling the situation before finally bringing the blaze under control. Both properties suffered severe damage, with furniture, kitchen equipment, merchandise, and interiors left burned and blackened. Preliminary estimates placed the total damage at approximately 12 million baht.

Initial investigations identified both businesses as belonging to Mr. HOSSAN, a 35-year-old Bangladeshi national. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly resting on the second floor of a hotel opposite the scene. Although visibly shocked by the fire, he was not injured. A witness said Indian staff members ran out of the restaurant in distress and called for help after spotting smoke inside the building. Nearby residents and workers attempted to contain the flames using fire extinguishers and water hoses, but the fire spread too rapidly before emergency crews arrived. Police said forensic officers and relevant authorities will conduct a detailed inspection to determine the exact cause of the fire. No injuries or fatalities were reported, and investigations remain ongoing.























































