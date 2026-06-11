‘If Thai customers can enter every bar, why open in Pattaya?’ Bar owner’s blunt reply

PATTAYA, Thailand – A conversation with a bar owner in Pattaya has resurfaced online, highlighting a long-running debate about tourism-driven nightlife businesses and their target customers in the city. The discussion began when a local visitor asked a bar owner—who operates a venue jointly with her foreign husband—whether it would be acceptable if all bars in Pattaya were to fully welcome Thai customers without exception.







According to the account, the bar owner responded bluntly: “If that were the case, why would I open a bar in Pattaya? I could just open a karaoke shop in the countryside instead.” The remark, though simple, reflects a broader economic reality in Pattaya’s nightlife industry, where many venues are heavily dependent on foreign tourism and spending power, particularly in areas built around international visitor traffic. Pattaya’s entertainment sector has long been shaped by global tourism flows, with businesses often tailoring their services, pricing, and atmosphere toward overseas visitors. Industry operators say this model has helped sustain jobs and revenue, especially during peak travel seasons.

However, the comment also touches on a sensitive issue: the balance between local accessibility and tourism-oriented business models. While some argue nightlife venues should be open and inclusive to all customers, others point out that market segmentation is what keeps the industry financially viable. In low season, some operators quietly acknowledge that domestic customers filling seats can help soften the slowdown, but say the core business model still relies heavily on foreign visitor spending to remain sustainable year-round. The remark has since circulated as a talking point among residents and observers, reflecting the contrasting perspectives on how Pattaya’s entertainment economy is structured—and who it is ultimately designed to serve.

















































