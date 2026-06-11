Pattaya hosts Thailand’s biggest tourism trade event as global buyers gather

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hosting Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2026 from 10 to 12 June at the NICE Pattaya Convention and Exhibition Center in Chon Buri, under the theme “Amazing Thailand: Healing is the New Luxury”. This year highlights quality tourism, wellness-led travel, and regional tourism development, with the Eastern region presented as a showcase for “Travel with Care”, Thai wellness, and coastal sustainability.

Mr. Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said, “TTM+ 2026 reflects the Thai Government’s commitment to tourism as a key driver of national growth. The event connects Thai tourism businesses with high-potential buyers, media, and partners from around the world, while strengthening ASEAN connectivity and wider regional cooperation. It also creates opportunities for business, innovation, and partnerships that strengthen the tourism industry, generate economic value, and distribute benefits to local communities.”







Now in its 23rd edition since launching in 2001, TTM+ remains Thailand’s largest travel trade event and TAT’s annual platform linking Thai suppliers with international markets. The 2026 edition welcomes 429 high-quality international buyers, 428 Thai sellers, and over 100 international media representatives, with more than 15,400 business appointments expected.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, “TTM+ 2026 enables TAT to bring Amazing Thailand: Healing is the New Luxury into a global trade setting, showing how Thai tourism can meet demand for wellness, meaningful experiences, and responsible travel. The event reflects our commitment to sustainable growth through the BCG model, Zero Waste to Landfills, and Zero Food Waste, while creating the connections and shared commitment needed to move Thai tourism forward with quality, responsibility, and confidence.”



The 10 June programme began with seven pre-tour routes in Chon Buri, showcasing the province’s strengths. Afternoon sessions include the Thailand Tourism Update, a TTM Talk under the theme “Thailand: Your Source of Healing Vitamins”, and business appointments, The opening ceremony brought the 5R approach — Retreats, Rituals, Reels, Rhythms, and Relations — to life through cuisine, immersive art, cultural performances, music, and networking by the sea.

Across the three days, the Thailand Pavilion presents wellness routes from Thailand’s five regions through sensory and experiential activities designed to translate “Amazing Thailand: Healing is the New Luxury” into market-ready products. Sight, taste, scent, sound, and touch are used to highlight regional identities, from Thai fruits and one-bite gastronomy to herbal aromas, soundscapes, and interactive demonstrations.





The pavilion also highlights region-specific wellness experiences include herbal relaxation from the North, traditional body balance from the Central region, salt and herbal therapies from the Northeast, aromatherapy from the East, and sea-and-salt therapy from the South. Gastronomy wellness is presented through local ingredients in contemporary one-bite formats, while Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 is promoted to support event-led tourism, boost spending, extend night-time tourism activity, and create new business opportunities for travel related sectors.

The Product Showcase presents sustainable tourism under “Travel with Care”, linking Nature Care, Self Care, and Culture Care to the Eastern region. The area features five zones: recycled sea turtle installation, coastal relaxation experiences, Thai wellness traditions, regenerative marine initiatives, and TAT Certified, presenting CF Hotels, STGs STAR, the Thailand Tourism Awards, and Trusted Thailand as standards that support responsible, transparent, and quality tourism.







Sustainability is embedded across TTM+ 2026, building on last year’s carbon-neutral approach. TAT is reducing printed badges, carbon tracking with the Provincial Electricity Authority, waste separation, recycling, surplus food donation, and the reuse or donation of event materials, supporting Thailand’s move towards responsible event management and Net Zero Tourism.

Post-event tours will take buyers and media across five regional routes covering Rayong–Chanthaburi, Prachin Buri–Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Pathom–Kanchanaburi, Chiang Rai, and Surat Thani–Nakhon Si Thammarat. These routes are designed to extend business opportunities beyond the trade floor, support new saleable itineraries, and disperse tourism income nationwide.

The next edition of TTM+ will be held in Khon Kaen in 2027. (TAT)

















































