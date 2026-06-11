Pattaya Regatta 2026 secured with full operational support throughout event

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Fire Station (Jomtien Division) deployed water truck Sakhon 37, accompanied by four firefighters, to provide water support by refilling base water tanks at the tent area for the Pattaya Regatta 2026, which is being held from June 10 to 12. The operation was carried out to ensure sufficient water supply for temporary facilities supporting event staff and participants throughout the competition period. Firefighters assisted in refilling and maintaining water availability for tent operations within the designated service area.

Authorities reported that the operation was completed smoothly and successfully, with all requested support carried out without incident. The deployment reflects ongoing coordination between Pattaya City services and event organizers to ensure major public events are supported efficiently and safely, including essential logistical services such as water supply and operational readiness.























































