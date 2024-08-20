Icelandic tourist falls to death from Pattaya luxury hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of August 19, a 67-year-old Icelandic national fell to his death from the 31st floor of a luxury 5-star hotel on Pattaya Second Road, near the Dolphin Roundabout in North Pattaya.







The fall resulted in a horrific scene as Mr Ultan Browne’s body struck glass panels before hitting the ground. Security personnel quickly cordoned off the area and requested that rescue services quietly remove the body, opting not to involve forensic teams due to concerns about media attention.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall, which remain unclear at this time. The body was transported to Banglamung Hospital, where it awaits further investigation. Mr Browne’s family has been notified, and arrangements for religious rites are pending their arrival.





































