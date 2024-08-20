Construction worker injured in fall at car repair shop in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A construction worker was injured after falling from a height while working at a car repair shop located at Nongprue, East Pattaya on August 19.







The 36-year-old worker, identified as Anek Sangwong, was found lying on the ground in severe pain, unable to move his body or legs, and suffering from facial lacerations. The shop owner told investigators that a team of 4-5 workers was dismantling the garage roof when the accident occurred.

Anek, who was removing roof tiles from a height of approximately 6 meters, accidentally stepped on a broken tile that lacked proper support. The tile gave way, causing him to fall and sustain injuries. Fortunately, Anek avoided hitting his head against a nearby welding cabinet during the fall.

Rescue teams provided initial first aid before transporting him to Banglamung Hospital for further treatment. Authorities are investigating the incident to ensure compliance with safety regulations.



































