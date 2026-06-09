Hua Hin police arrest man after rampage of stone attacks damages multiple cars

HUA HIN, Thailand – Police in Hua Hin swiftly arrested a man after he allegedly went on a rampage, throwing stones at passing vehicles and smashing car windows in the city center, causing widespread alarm among motorists and residents. The incident occurred on June 9, at around 11:30 a.m. along Phetkasem Road within Hua Hin Municipality. Several vehicles were reportedly damaged after the suspect, riding a blue Honda Click motorcycle with Prachuap Khiri Khan registration, carried out repeated attacks on passing cars. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as drivers suddenly found their windshields shattered while travelling through the area. The suspect was later identified and apprehended by Hua Hin police shortly after the incident. Authorities confirmed that multiple vehicles sustained broken windows and property damage. The suspect has been taken into custody for questioning, and police are continuing their investigation into the motive behind the attack.

















































