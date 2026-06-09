Acupuncture expert shares natural relief for pain, stress and sleep at Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sutratinee (Beebee) Chanasri, a licensed Traditional Chinese Medicine doctor specializing in acupuncture, spoke to the Pattaya City Expats Club on Wednesday, June 3, on the topic “Living with Less Pain: How Acupuncture Helps with Chronic Pain, Stress & Sleep.” She explained how these three issues are often closely linked and can reinforce one another in daily life. Now practicing at Acura Acupuncture Clinic in Pattaya, she shared how acupuncture is used to help patients break that cycle and improve overall well-being.

Trained through professional programs in both Thailand and China, Dr BeeBee brought a blend of traditional knowledge and modern clinical experience to her work. She told the audience that she completed six years of study in Traditional Chinese Medicine, including training in Bangkok and at Liaoning University in China. Now in her fourth year of practice, Dr. BeeBee focuses on gentle, personalized care for individuals dealing with chronic pain, stress and sleep difficulties.







During the presentation, Dr. BeeBee described chronic pain, stress and poor sleep as a self-reinforcing cycle that she regularly sees in her clinic. Pain can increase stress, stress can disrupt sleep, and poor sleep can in turn make pain feel worse. She explained that acupuncture may help by relaxing muscles, improving circulation, supporting the body’s natural pain-relief response and calming the nervous system. She said many patients seek treatment for neck pain, back pain, headaches, muscle tightness and insomnia.

Audience members asked about electro-acupuncture, dry needling, cupping and whether acupuncture can help with nerve-related problems. Dr. BeeBee said electro-acupuncture may be useful in some cases involving deeper muscle tightness, numbness or soreness, while cupping can be helpful for more superficial muscle tension. She also noted that response to treatment varies from person to person, with some people reporting improvement after one or two sessions while others may need a longer course of care.



In addition to acupuncture, Dr. BeeBee said her clinic offers cupping, gua sha (lightly scraping the skin with a smooth-edged tool to improve circulation) and Chinese herbal medicine, as well as cosmetic acupuncture and other supportive treatments.

Following the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming Club events followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. A video of the presentation will be uploaded to the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/@pcecclub6255/videos.

















































