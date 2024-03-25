‘Pattaya Music Festival’ final stage back to central beach on March 29-30 (Fri-Sat)

PATTAYA, Thailand – The vibrant atmosphere of the PATTAYA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2024 continued to thrive as it entered its third week at Pho Naklua Public Park March 22-23. Members of the Pattaya City Council, accompanied by assistant secretaries to the mayor of Pattaya, gathered to honor the talented youth from the All in One band, a part of the Pattaya Music Association.







The occasion marked the presentation of certificates to the young musicians who participated in the Sound check session, showcasing their skills and dedication to music. This gesture was a symbol of encouragement and support for the budding talents, aiming to inspire them to further excel in their musical journey.







Amidst the festivities, the PATTAYA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2024 continued to draw crowds with its electrifying performances and diverse musical lineup such as Paper Plane, Pop Pongkul, No One Else, Zom Marie, The Parkinson, Fiixd, 1Mill, 19hunnid, Sunnybone and Indigo. With each passing week, the festival has proven to be a celebration of music and culture, captivating audiences from near and far.

As the event progresses, anticipation grows for the upcoming concerts scheduled to take place at the Central Pattaya stage and Koh Larn Island during the final week of the festival March 29-30. Music enthusiasts and festival-goers can expect nothing short of an unforgettable experience as the PATTAYA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2024 reaches its climax. The beach road will be partially closed to accommodate the crowds. Thai food and drinks are available at booths along the beach road.

On March 29, Pattaya Beach will witness an electrifying lineup of artists at the Central Pattaya stage, including Fellow Fellow, Safeplanet, Instinct, and The Toys.







The following day, March 30, the stage will feature MEYOU, Purpeech, JOKE SO COOL, and the Musketeers. Meanwhile, over at Koh Larn Island, the Beach Stage hosted NU REGGAE, SPRITE, OG BOBBY, DON KIDS, WANYAi, KWANG AB Normal, and the special collaboration of CHILEE (Chin Chinawut x Dj Leo). This music extravaganza showcases a diverse range of talents and genres, delighting audiences with unforgettable performances against the stunning backdrop of Pattaya Beach.







































