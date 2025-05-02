Pattaya steps up efforts to rebuild confidence among Chinese tourists amid declining numbers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet addressed the continuing decline in the number of Chinese tourists visiting the city, highlighting the government’s proactive approach to restoring traveler confidence and mitigating the economic impact on the local tourism industry.

The decrease in Chinese arrivals has been attributed to several factors, including safety concerns following high-profile incidents such as a Chinese celebrity being lured to a neighboring country, recent earthquakes, and rising global economic pressures—particularly those tied to U.S. tax policies. These issues have negatively affected Thailand’s tourism image.







In addition, China’s domestic tourism push and limited international flight availability due to government restrictions have further reduced inbound travel to Thailand. In response, Pattaya authorities are working closely with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Chonburi Tourism Federation, and other agencies to reassure potential visitors of the safety and structural standards in place across the city.

At the national level, Thai authorities are also engaging in regional diplomacy, particularly with China and other nearby markets, to revive confidence and ease travel-related concerns.

Mayor Poramet further revealed that discussions are underway with the Region 2 Provincial Police Commander to draft a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Royal Thai Police. The goal is to strengthen local safety measures through increased CCTV coverage and enhanced tracking of wanted individuals.

While diplomatic efforts continue, Pattaya is also turning to domestic tourism promotion. The city is set to host the “Pattaya Lights Festival” from May 1 to 5, from 6 PM to 10 PM daily, along Pattaya Beach. The event aims to attract Thai tourists and boost local travel.



Mayor Poramet also urged local media and influencers to be responsible in their reporting, noting that Chinese-language media in Thailand plays a key role in shaping public perception. Negative portrayals could worsen the situation and damage Thailand’s reputation among Chinese travelers.

He concluded by emphasizing that public safety remains at the heart of tourism, and restoring Chinese visitor confidence will require close collaboration from all sectors and continued engagement with Chinese leadership.





































