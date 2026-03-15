Hot days and possible thunderstorms forecast as Pattaya and Eastern Thailand see changing weather

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Meteorological Department has forecast hot daytime conditions across much of the country, with isolated thunderstorms expected in several regions, including eastern provinces where the coastal city of Pattaya is located.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, upper Thailand will experience hot weather during the day, although scattered thunderstorms may occur in the North, the lower Central region, and the East due to the influence of a moderate high-pressure system extending from China over the Northeast and the South China Sea.

This weather pattern is generating easterly and southeasterly winds across much of the country, which could trigger localized storms. Residents are advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and take care of their health as temperatures continue to rise.

For the eastern seaboard, including Pattaya in Chonburi Province, weather conditions are expected to remain hot during the day with the possibility of brief thunderstorms in some areas.

Meanwhile, the southern region may also experience isolated thunderstorms as moderate easterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach 1–2 meters, rising above 2 meters in areas experiencing thunderstorms.







Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms.

The department also reported that dust and haze levels across upper Thailand remain low to moderate due to relatively good air circulation conditions.



































