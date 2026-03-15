Gold robbery suspect arrested as Thai police vow to protect public safety and tourism

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai police have arrested a suspect in connection with a gold shop robbery at a shopping mall in Nakhon Pathom, reaffirming that criminals who disrupt public safety will be tracked down and brought to justice.

Pol. Gen. Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police responsible for crime suppression, said investigators from Provincial Police Region 7, Nakhon Pathom Provincial Police, and Mueang Nakhon Pathom Police Station mobilized more than 100 officers to track down the suspect following the robbery on March 11 at around 7:30 p.m.

Police later arrested the suspect, identified as Somchai, in Lak Sam subdistrict of Ban Phaeo district in Samut Sakhon province. Officers recovered 23 gold necklaces weighing a total of 46 baht in gold, valued at approximately 3.68 million baht, along with a blank gun, a motorcycle, and clothing used during the robbery. The suspect reportedly confessed to the crime.

Police said that since the beginning of the year, four gold shop robbery cases have been reported nationwide and all suspects have been arrested.

However, authorities stressed that prevention remains the priority. According to police data, about 10 percent of gold shops across Thailand still fail to follow recommended security measures such as installing protective transparent barriers between customers and staff, using reinforced display glass, and maintaining controlled opening and closing procedures.







Investigations have shown that most gold shop robberies occurred at stores that had not fully implemented the security standards recommended by police.

Pol. Gen. Thatchai emphasized that the loss of gold is less important than the potential loss of life. Robbers may use firearms or threaten violence to create fear and prevent resistance, putting employees, customers, and bystanders at risk.

He added that such crimes also impose significant costs on the state, as police operations to track down suspects can require large numbers of officers and resources, sometimes costing hundreds of thousands or even millions of baht.



Next week, the Royal Thai Police will hold a meeting with representatives of gold shop operators nationwide to push for full compliance with security standards. Authorities are also working to connect shop surveillance cameras to the police AI monitoring system known as IBOC, which can help detect suspicious behavior and enable faster response during incidents.

Police said maintaining a safe society is essential not only for Thai citizens but also for tourism and foreign investment, both key drivers of the country’s economy.

Authorities added that the same zero-tolerance approach applies to major tourist destinations including Pattaya, where law enforcement continues to warn that anyone attempting to disturb public order or commit crimes will face swift action from police.



































