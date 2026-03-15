Pattaya Wan Lai Set for April 19 as Chonburi Celebrates Extended Songkran Festivities

PATTAYA, Thailand – One of Thailand’s most famous Songkran celebrations is set to return to Pattaya on April 19 with the annual Wan Lai festival, the grand finale of Chonburi’s extended water celebrations that stretch across the province for nearly the entire month.

While Songkran is officially celebrated nationwide from April 13–15, Chonburi province continues the festive spirit with a series of local “Wan Lai” events held in different districts, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy traditional water celebrations over several weeks.

The highlight for many tourists is the Wan Lai Pattaya celebration on April 19, when Beach Road and surrounding areas transform into a massive water festival featuring water fights, parades, music, and cultural activities.

Visitors from across Thailand and around the world gather along the beachfront to join locals in splashing water, symbolizing purification, renewal, and good fortune for the Thai New Year.









Before Pattaya’s big day, several other areas across Chonburi Province will host their own Wan Lai celebrations:

April 5 – Bo Win Wan Lai

April 13 – Songkran Festival in Mueang Chonburi District

April 14 – Phanat Nikhom Wan Lai

April 15 – Phan Thong Wan Lai

April 16–17 – Bangsaen Wan Lai and Sand Pagoda Festival

April 16 – Wat Tham Festival

April 17 – Si Racha Wan Lai

April 17 – Sattahip Wan Lai

April 17 – Wat Sutthawas Wan Lai

April 17 – Soi Noen Plub Wan Lai

April 18 – Bang Phra Wan Lai

April 18 – Ko Sichang Wan Lai

April 18 – Naklua Wan Lai

April 18 – Ko Lan Wan Lai

April 19 – Pattaya Wan Lai

April 20 – Bang Saray Wan Lai

April 20 – Ban Bueng Wan Lai

The Wan Lai celebrations are known for blending lively water play with traditional Thai customs, including merit-making, sand pagoda building, and respectful water-pouring ceremonies for elders.

Authorities encourage participants to enjoy the festivities responsibly while respecting Thai traditions and maintaining a friendly and safe environment for everyone.

With its beachfront setting, energetic crowds, and festive atmosphere, Pattaya’s Wan Lai on April 19 is expected to once again be one of the most exciting Songkran events in Thailand.



































