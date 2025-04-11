Hot and stormy days ahead – Thunderstorms and high heat hit Pattaya and upper Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, like much of upper Thailand, is currently experiencing a stretch of hot weather with occasional thunderstorms, according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s 24-hour forecast. The region is under the influence of low pressure due to heat combined with southwesterly and southerly winds, creating volatile weather conditions across the country.

The Department reports that the upper parts of Thailand are generally hot, with some areas—especially in the North—seeing extreme heat. Meanwhile, Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are forecast to experience thunderstorms over 30% of the area, with gusty winds in some spots. Temperatures in the capital range from 24–26°C in the early morning to highs of 34–38°C during the day.







In the South, heavier rainfall is expected in some areas due to stronger southwestern winds over the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Sea conditions remain relatively calm with waves around 1 meter high, but those areas affected by thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 meters. Fishermen and boat operators are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing near stormy zones.

Looking ahead to April 12–14, a summer storm is expected to develop over northern Thailand, potentially bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and lightning. This is due to a moderate cold air mass from China moving over the northeastern region, clashing with the current hot air mass lingering over upper Thailand.



In terms of air quality, the North and Northeast may still see moderate to high levels of particulate matter and haze, though rain in the area may help reduce accumulation.

As for Pattaya, the mix of intense heat and sudden storms calls for precaution. Locals and tourists are advised to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat, and stay updated on weather alerts—especially with Songkran festivities around the corner.



























