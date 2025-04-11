Ongoing traffic woes on Jomtien Beach Road – A growing strain during tourist season

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the holiday season and the Songkran festivities begin, traffic congestion continues to be a major issue along Jomtien Beach Road, with many drivers facing confusion due to inadequate signage and an increasingly chaotic traffic flow.

Shots of the traffic between Second Road and Jomtien Beach Road reveal that, while the roads are generally quieter than expected, the situation quickly deteriorates due to drivers ignoring the one-way system in place. This disregard for traffic regulations has become particularly noticeable, with many vehicles traveling in the wrong direction, causing further delays and confusion.







“The signage is inadequate and confusing,” one local driver commented. “It’s hard to blame those who are unaware of the one-way system. There’s no clear direction, and the situation is made worse by drivers who aren’t familiar with the area.”

One area that has caused particular concern is Soi 7, where two-way traffic persists all day, even though a ‘no left turn’ sign exists on Beach Road. “More cars are traveling in the wrong direction than in the right,” said a regular commuter. “It’s a mess, and no one seems to know how to fix it.”



Soi 5 is another area where the traffic flow is especially problematic. The lack of clear instructions has left vehicles and even buses confused by a large immigration sign directing traffic the wrong way. “There’s no sign saying ‘no left turn’ when coming from Soi 4. The confusion just keeps getting worse.”

As a result, it has become increasingly difficult for commuters to navigate the area, especially around the junctions and intersections. The issue is compounded by the fact that the last cut-through to Second Road is located about 3 kilometers away from the affected zone, adding to the already significant traffic delays.



With more tourists expected to visit Pattaya during the Songkran holiday, local authorities need to address these traffic flow issues immediately to avoid further chaos and ensure the safety and convenience of both residents and visitors.







































