Horny hubby has appendage severed by unwilling wife

A drunk construction worker who tried to force himself upon his sleeping wife had two fingers nearly cut off when she resisted with a knife in Sattahip.

Supapol Wisedwongsa, 52, was rushed to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center, his ring and pinky fingers nearly severed with a 30-centimeter knife.







His wife of 30 years, Kaew Pasotiyoung, 56, said she had gone to bed and Supapol was drinking outside. After he’d had more than a few he decided he wanted sex. She turned him down and he tried to take it anyway.

Kaew, who for some reason had a large knife by her bed, threatened her husband with the blade. He tried to take it away and, in the struggled, severed his two fingers.













