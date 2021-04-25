Shopping malls in Pattaya and red zone provinces close at 8pm

Shopping complexes and community malls in COVID-19 red zone provinces will be open from 11am to 8pm from April 25 to May 2.







The Thai Retailers Association announced on Saturday that supermarkets and cafeterias will close at 9pm, while convenience stores will be open 5am to 10pm.



Red zone provinces include Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi (Pattaya City), Samut Prakan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Phuket, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Songkhla, Tak, Udon Thani, Suphanburi, Sa Kaew, Rayong and Khon Kaen. (NNT)





















