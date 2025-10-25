Honoring Thailand’s nurses at Queen Sirikit Hospital on ‘National Nursing Day’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Somdej Phra Nang Chao Sirikit Hospital, under the Royal Thai Navy, marked National Nursing Day on October 21, with a special ceremony honoring exemplary nurses and hospital staff. Rear Admiral Kitisak Sainuch, the hospital director, presided over the event, paying tribute to the enduring legacy of Her Royal Highness Princess Srinagarindra, the Princess Mother, whose dedication to healthcare inspired generations of Thai nurses.

The hospital’s nursing department emphasized the importance of professional ethics, moral conduct, and commitment to serving the community selflessly. To recognize outstanding contributions, the hospital awarded special honors and the “Khon Dee Sri Dok Pib” (Person of Merit) plaques to nurses and supporting staff, celebrating their dedication and serving as role models for colleagues and the public alike.







In addition to the awards, the hospital organized educational seminars under the program “Healthy Habits for Aging,” offering guidance to senior citizens and the general public on fall prevention, creating safe home environments, and monitoring health risks for daily safety. The event also featured exhibitions highlighting Princess Srinagarindra’s royal initiatives, healthcare knowledge boards, and ten interactive health booths.

Rear Admiral Kitisak highlighted that nursing is a noble profession requiring selflessness, compassion, and adherence to ethical principles, following the path set by the Princess Mother. Nurses were recognized not only for their professional excellence but also for embodying the spirit of “nurses of the king” in their service to patients and the community.



































