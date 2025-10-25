Pattaya’s roads are taking too many lives what’s driving the tragedy

PATTAYA, Thailand – Too many lives are being lost on Pattaya’s roads. Dangerous curves and poorly designed stretches have become hotspots for accidents, particularly involving high-powered big bikes that speed through bends with little regard for caution. Residents and tourists alike are at risk as repeated crashes claim lives almost weekly, leaving families grieving and communities shaken. Some stretches of road have earned grim reputations, where even careful riders can fall victim to reckless driving, hazardous infrastructure, and inadequate signage.







The latest tragedy occurred on October 20, when an American man, 40, and his 31-year-old girlfriend lost their lives after their Yamaha R7 700cc skidded on a sharp curve along Jomtien Second Road. The man was killed instantly, and the woman later succumbed to her injuries despite CPR efforts from first responders. Blood and debris littered the road as locals rushed to warn oncoming traffic and prevent further collisions. Residents report that this infamous “cursed curve” has claimed multiple lives over the past several years, often involving foreign riders who speed through bends or are unfamiliar with local roads.



The recurring accidents highlight a deeper problem. Many residents blame reckless foreign riders, noting that high-powered motorcycles are frequently driven at dangerous speeds, with some even flouting traffic lights. Others stress that poor road design, hazardous curves, and inadequate signage are equally responsible. “Even if the rider is careless, the city should not overlook the dangerous design of this curve,” one local said. Many people who exercise along these roads witness accidents repeatedly and worry that without urgent safety improvements, more innocent lives will be lost.



The reality is likely a combination of factors: excessive speed, inexperience, unfamiliarity with local roads, and risky infrastructure. While stricter enforcement can address some dangers, Pattaya must prioritize safer road designs, clearer warnings, and regulated access for high-powered motorcycles to prevent further fatalities. Yet it often seems that the death toll rises far faster than the authorities’ response, which typically begins with meetings, followed by location analysis and bureaucratic review. Each accident is a reminder that the city’s roads are not just scenic pathways—they are hazardous spaces demanding respect, caution, and proactive management.



































