Daring stunt ends in crash on Pattaya streets rider walks away injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A motorcyclist attempting a risky stunt on a busy Pattaya street ended up losing control, collapsing in a dramatic fall that left him injured. The incident, captured by onlookers, quickly drew a mix of amusement, concern, and debate from local residents.

Witnesses described the rider balancing on one leg while performing a daring maneuver before ultimately falling. Fortunately, the rider survived, though the fall served as a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless riding. Comments on social media ranged from astonished laughter—“ So talented!” and “Can’t believe he survived”—to more critical voices urging caution, “Why do that? Riding safely is fine”. Others highlighted the risks to the public and nearby vehicles: “The van almost got hit” and “Rescue team in chaos”.







The incident also sparked reflection on the livelihoods of nearby vendors. One commenter noted, “It’s tough for lottery sellers; they don’t earn much, and incidents like this can impact them too”.

While some admired the rider’s daring, many agreed the stunt was unnecessary and could have ended far worse. Residents emphasized that personal skill is no substitute for road safety, urging riders to respect both themselves and those sharing the streets.



































