Hong Kong loan shark gang busted in Pattaya

Sixteen Hong Kong loan sharks were arrested when regional and immigration police raided a Pattaya townhouse.

Chonburi and Pattaya police joined immigration officers in the operation at a three-story building on Soi Chaloemphrakiat 22 Oct. 4. The 16 Hong Kong citizens were working on each floor. Police seized 20 mobile phones, computers, CCTV cameras and other equipment.







The evidence showed that all the foreigners were running an illegal loan racket targeting Chinese nationals at home.

Police said the gangsters could not be charged with illegal lending in Thailand, so they were charged with working without a permit and will be deported.

































