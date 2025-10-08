Honesty on display in Pattaya as citizen returns lost phone

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the heart of Pattaya, a small act of kindness is making a big difference. A vigilant citizen recently found a lost mobile phone and, instead of keeping it, handed it over to the city authorities. The Pattaya City Hall’s officers are now ready to reunite the device with its rightful owner.







This heartwarming incident is a reminder that integrity and honesty still thrive in our communities. Pattaya’s city officials encourage everyone to come forward if they lose something, and to celebrate the good Samaritans among us.

If you’ve lost something, the Pattaya City Hall hotline 1337 is available to assist. Let’s continue building a city where kindness and honesty guide everyday actions, creating a safer and more caring environment for all.



































