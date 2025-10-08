Pattaya advances tram way project with Green Line public transport survey

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led a meeting to inspect the areas and surroundings for Pattaya’s Green Line public transport project, part of the city’s plan to develop a light rail Tram Way system in Banglamung, Chonburi. The meeting included Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, the Mayor’s secretariat, Pattaya City officials, and representatives from the consulting firms overseeing the project.







Pattaya has hired a team of consultants, including Integrated Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd., Cee Consult Engineering Co., Ltd., and PlanPro Co., Ltd., to conduct feasibility studies, environmental impact assessments, and system designs. The meeting presented detailed environmental assessment reports and reviewed the main proposed routes:

Green Line: Pattaya Railway Station – Pattaya City – Thappraya – Bali Hai Pier

Yellow Line (Suburban Rail): Sri Racha – Pattaya Railway Station – Sattahip Port

Purple Line: Thappraya – South Pattaya – Nong Prue

Red Line: Pattaya City – Thappraya – Jomtien Line 2 – Nong Prue



Officials discussed modern station designs, integration with the existing Green Line, and alignment with local conditions to ensure efficiency and convenience. The Green Line is designated as a pilot project to drive the development of Pattaya’s public transport system.

After the meeting, consultants and city officials conducted a field survey of the 9.9-kilometer route, including the planned maintenance center and areas with potential limitations. Public feedback was collected, and station locations were assessed for suitability. Adjustments will be made if necessary, and additional environmental studies will be conducted before presenting the final plan for approval.







































