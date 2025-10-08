Bang Saray Fishing Pier transformed to better serve local fishermen

By Pattaya Mail
Dr. Sathira inspects Bang Saray Fishing Pier as part of efforts to improve safety and support local fishermen.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Dr. Sathira Phueakprapan, MP for Sattahip, Chonburi, teamed up with the Chonburi Provincial Fisheries Office to improve safety and order at Bang Saray Fishing Pier. Damaged fishing boats were relocated, and the pier was redesigned to better serve the local fishing community.

The mobile fisheries office also provided on-site services to residents, including fisheries registration for temporary electricity permits in Samaesan Subdistrict, loan applications, and other fisheries-related assistance.

Dr. Sathira and his team emphasized their commitment to supporting Sattahip’s fishermen and enhancing the local maritime infrastructure.


The mobile fisheries office brings essential services directly to Sattahip residents, from fisheries registration to loan applications and other on-site support.















