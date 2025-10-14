Honest Pattaya go-go club worker returns foreign tourist’s wallet worth over 200,000 baht

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chomnat Singh-oad, 42, an employee at Queen Club go-go bar in Pattaya, handed over a foreign tourist’s bag containing more than AUD 9,700 (around 200,000 baht), credit cards, and a passport to local police, Oct 13. The bag belonged to 48-year-old Australian tourist Gabrielli Shane Steven Mark.







Chomnat found the bag in front of the club in the morning. Initially thinking it belonged to a colleague, she checked the contents, recorded a short video for evidence, and immediately reported it to the police. She said returning the bag was the right thing to do—for her own reputation, the club, and the city’s image—reinforcing that Pattaya is a safe place for tourists.

CCTV footage showed a tall, slender man in a long-sleeve black shirt and black shorts, with a tattoo on his left leg, leaving the bag behind while visibly tired and intoxicated. Police are currently working to return the wallet to its owner.



































