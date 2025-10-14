Heavy rain hits Pattaya, real-time flood and traffic updates available

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rain across several regions, including Bangkok, its surrounding metropolitan area, the eastern provinces, and parts of southern Thailand. The storms are caused by a passing monsoon trough combined with southwest monsoon winds affecting the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand, and southern areas.

In Pattaya and nearby eastern provinces such as Chonburi, Rayong, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, and Trat, heavy rain is expected, with variable winds at 15–30 km/h. At sea, waves are generally around one meter high, but can rise above two meters in areas with thunderstorms.







Heavy rainfall has turned several roads, including Soi Khao Noi, Khao Talo, and Sukhumvit Road, into canals, causing traffic congestion for one to two hours in some sections in Pattaya residential areas. As of 12:10 PM, authorities temporarily closed a section of Third Road near the Mum Aroi intersection, and residents and visitors are strongly advised not to attempt crossing flooded streets.

For those wanting to monitor conditions in real time, live CCTV feeds for flood and traffic updates in Pattaya are available here





































