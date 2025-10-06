Chinese driver cuts across lane in Pattaya causing fatal collision with big bike

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fatal traffic accident occurred around noon on October 5, on Sukhumvit–Pattaya 42 Road in Central Pattaya. Police and Sawang Boriboon rescue volunteers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a collision between a sedan and two motorcycles, leaving one person dead and two others injured.







At the scene, rescuers found a Thai man riding a Honda Click motorbike used for Bolt delivery with abrasions and moderate injuries, and his Indian passenger with minor wounds, both taken to Bhattmakhun Hospital for treatment. The third victim, identified as Mr. Prakasit, 34, was riding a black Royal Enfield big bike. He suffered severe neck and collarbone injuries, and despite rescue workers performing CPR for more than 40 minutes, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearby, police found a silver Honda sedan with Bangkok plates with heavy damage to the left side door. The driver, Mr. Chang, 53, a Chinese national, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.



Eyewitnesses told police the sedan was traveling from South Pattaya toward Sukhumvit Road when the driver suddenly turned left into Soi Sukhumvit–Pattaya 42 from the second lane, cutting directly across traffic. A big bike coming straight at high speed had no time to brake and slammed into the car’s side with full force.

Police collected CCTV footage and photographic evidence to determine the exact cause of the crash. Legal action will follow pending the results of the investigation.



































