Homeless Pattaya man living in drainpipe goes home

Even among the homeless, who are now camping just about everywhere in Pattaya, an abandoned drain pipe has to be among the least-desirable locations.

However, an out-of-work construction worker says he is undaunted by the prospects of his street home being used in a future construction project.







Jumnong Innum, 50, was living in a 90-centimeter-wide pipe alongside Sukhumvit Road near a bridge in Naklua. Inside was a mattress and pillow. He uses scraps of wood and vinyl banners to keep the sun out.

Jumnong said he used to work in construction and had a house and family. But during the coronavirus pandemic, he lost his job, his home and his family.

Jumnong said he used to sleep on the roadside but moved to the drainage pipe so as not to cause problems for others.

Each day he seeks out free food being donated around Pattaya and scavenges for junk to sell or use himself.

On Aug. 2, officers from the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute and Pattaya City Hall visited the homeless man.

They said he could live with his sister in Huay Yai, but the two didn’t get along, so he moved out. They tried to encourage him to make amends and get off the street.

Jumnong complied, but it remains to be seen how long he stays there.



































