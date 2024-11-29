Homeless and street beggars clean-up operation in Pattaya; report, not give

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet assigned social welfare officers, along with law enforcement and the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center, to conduct a clean-up operation for the homeless and street beggars, November 27.

The operation covered areas including Pattaya Beach Road, Walking Street, Bali Hai Overpass, Jomtien Second Road, and surrounding areas to ensure a positive image for tourism. If you encounter beggars, human trafficking activities, or other social issues, instead of helping them yourselves such as giving them some money, you may consider reporting the incidents to the Social Development Hotline 1300 or to the authorities nearby.























































