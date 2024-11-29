Homeless and street beggars clean-up operation in Pattaya; report, not give

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya City is committed to maintaining a positive image for visitors.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet assigned social welfare officers, along with law enforcement and the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center, to conduct a clean-up operation for the homeless and street beggars, November 27.

The operation covered areas including Pattaya Beach Road, Walking Street, Bali Hai Overpass, Jomtien Second Road, and surrounding areas to ensure a positive image for tourism. If you encounter beggars, human trafficking activities, or other social issues, instead of helping them yourselves such as giving them some money, you may consider reporting the incidents to the Social Development Hotline 1300 or to the authorities nearby.

Pattaya continues its efforts to provide a positive experience for tourists by tackling social issues such as begging and homelessness, ensuring a safe and enjoyable visit.




Report any social issues via the 1300 Social Development Hotline.




















