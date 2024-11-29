Regional police crackdown on cross-border loan shark gang, Kuwaiti street racing in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyot Thepchamnong, Acting Commander of Region 2 Police, led a press conference at Pattaya City Police Station to announce the success of “Operation Parasite Clean-Up,” targeting illegal activities by foreign gangs in Pattaya, November 28. The operation, involving over 200 officers, aims to enhance safety and restore confidence among tourists.

The key highlight was the raid on two luxury houses in South Pattaya’s Phratamnak area, where investigators uncovered a Chinese-administered cross-border loan shark operation. The raid, led by Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, Chief of Pattaya City Police, resulted in the arrest of 17 Chinese nationals and the seizure of significant evidence, including laptops, mobile phones, and client lists with over 2,000 names. The gang reportedly managed over 400 million baht in transactions.







Investigators found that the gang used the houses as offices, operating discreetly with food deliveries and no external activity. Through WeChat, they advertised and facilitated loans for Chinese clients, charging monthly interest rates of 5%. Loan amounts ranged from 50,000 yuan (250,000 baht) to 10,000 yuan (50,000 baht), with enforcement managed by another group based in China.







Additional Results of the Operation

The crackdown also targeted other criminal activities across Chonburi province, with results including:

42 arrests for firearms-related offenses, with 23 firearms seized.

Nine drug cases leading to the confiscation of 300,000 methamphetamine pills and 4.2 grams of crystal meth.

Arrest of 33 Kuwaiti nationals involved in illegal street racing.

Detention of 33 vagrants and 860 illegal immigrants for violations including taking jobs from locals.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyot emphasized that this operation is part of a broader strategy to combat transnational crime and strengthen security in Pattaya and nearby areas. “We aim to not only prevent crime but also take proactive measures against criminal networks that undermine the confidence of tourists and residents,” he stated.

The operation aligns with the vision of the National Police Chief to uphold transparency, integrity, and professionalism, ensuring public safety and reinforcing global trust in Thailand’s law enforcement.

































