Hollywood Pattaya disco donates wheelchair to woman paralyzed by Bangkok doctor

By Warapun Jaikusol
The hapless 26-year-old Pattamaporn Sadee or Nong Nui sits in her new wheelchair donated by a Pattaya generous business operator.
A poor Pattaya woman paralyzed in a botched medical procedure received a free wheelchair from the management of the Hollywood nightclub.



Club executive Anuparb Pongpinit presented the chair to 26-year-old Pattamaporn Sadee at her home on Soi Chaiyapronwiti 23 July 31.

Advisor to Pattaya Mayor, Damrongkiat Pinitkan together with Mr. Anuparb Pongpinit and representatives of Hollywood Pattaya pose in front of the wheelchair that was donated to Pattamaporn Sadee.
“Nong Nui”, as she is known, suffers from myasthenia gravis, a hereditary neuromuscular disease that leads to varying degrees of skeletal muscle weakness. She went for treatment on her heart at a Bangkok hospital and suffered paralysis through a reckless injection into her spine by a doctor there.

The family is poor and didn’t have the resources to sue, Pattamaporn said.


