Hollywood Pattaya disco donates wheelchair to woman paralyzed by Bangkok doctor

A poor Pattaya woman paralyzed in a botched medical procedure received a free wheelchair from the management of the Hollywood nightclub.







Club executive Anuparb Pongpinit presented the chair to 26-year-old Pattamaporn Sadee at her home on Soi Chaiyapronwiti 23 July 31.

“Nong Nui”, as she is known, suffers from myasthenia gravis, a hereditary neuromuscular disease that leads to varying degrees of skeletal muscle weakness. She went for treatment on her heart at a Bangkok hospital and suffered paralysis through a reckless injection into her spine by a doctor there.

The family is poor and didn’t have the resources to sue, Pattamaporn said.











