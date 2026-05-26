Suspected gas leak sends nearly 20 passengers fleeing as Pattaya travel warnings grow

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nearly 20 passengers were forced to scramble out of a passenger van in panic after smoke and apparent engine trouble triggered fears of a possible fire on the inbound Ban Bueng route from Chonburi on Monday afternoon. The frightening incident occurred around 4 p.m. on May 25 near the Nong Khon area, where passengers reportedly rushed to escape the vehicle after the van developed serious mechanical problems. Witnesses and online commenters said the vehicle may have suffered a turbo failure leading to an “engine overrun” — a dangerous situation where a diesel engine continues accelerating uncontrollably. Some bystanders were seen attempting to block the vehicle’s air intake pipe to stop the engine.







Confusion initially spread among passengers and nearby motorists, with some believing a gas leak had occurred after smoke began pouring from the vehicle. Several residents later shared concerns online about the safety and maintenance of heavily used passenger vans operating daily across Chonburi and Pattaya routes. “Vehicles running every day without rest can wear out too,” one commenter wrote, while others called for stricter inspections following recent transport-related incidents in the region.



Some social media users also questioned whether transport authorities should intensify inspections on commercial vehicles operating in the Eastern Economic Corridor area after recent reports involving vehicle fires and mechanical failures. Fortunately, no serious injuries were immediately reported, though the incident left many passengers badly shaken. The scare has now prompted renewed warnings to Pattaya commuters, public van operators and travelers to pay close attention to vehicle conditions, unusual engine sounds, smoke or overheating — especially during periods of intense heat and heavy traffic.

















































