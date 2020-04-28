High Pattaya electric bills add insult to coronavirus injury

For Pattaya locals suddenly working at home or just stuck there, April’s electricity bill was a cruel surprise.

While utility companies across the country denied they had raised rates, they acknowledged people were facing higher bills due to being at home instead of at their air-conditioned workplaces due to coronavirus-related business shutdowns.







A spokesman for the Provincial Electricity Authority said air-conditioning units have to work harder during April, the hottest month of the year, and that power bills this month normally are the highest of the year. But with so many under stay-at-home orders, the air is on much more, leading to high power bills.

The Cabinet responded to the public outcry and approved a reduction in electric bills through July, with discounts applied retroactively from the beginning of April for those who have already paid.

New lower rates will be reflected on bills issued after April 30.





