Pattaya virus-free for 10th day as Covid-19 testing continues

Pattaya enjoyed its 10th consecutive day of no confirmed Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, even as testing continues of people stopped at city checkpoints with fevers.

Police manning eight checkpoints barring entry to downtown Pattaya encountered two people that, according to their handheld temperature scanners, had body temperatures of more than 37.5 degrees.







As the scanners are notoriously inaccurate, both people were sent to Banglamung Hospital where tests confirmed they were not infected with the coronavirus.

Pattaya’s Covid-91 field hospital at the closed Grand Bella Hotel, meanwhile, continues to test at-risk groups and has now tested 2,026 people this month, finding only 2 infections and none in the past 10 days. Chonburi Province overall has had no new cases in the past four days.

Overall the province has seen 87 cases, 70 of which have now been discharged from the hospital. Thirty-four others remain in isolation.



