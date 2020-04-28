Thailand records single-digit count in new infections for 2nd day

BANGKOK– Thailand records the single-digit count in Covid-19 new infections for the second straight day with seven cases and two more deaths, bringing the total cases to 2,938 and the death toll to 54.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the recovery cases rose by 43 to 2,652 while 232 patients are being treated in hospitals.

The new deaths were a 52-year-old man, who had close contact with a previous patient and a 63-year-old woman who had obesity and closes contact with infected family members.

New infections consisted of five cases linked to previous patients (three in Phuket, one in Bangkok and the other in Nakhon Ratchasima).

Other new cases were a visitor to crowded areas in Bangkok and one more case in Bangkok is under investigation. (TNA)

















